800 W HOWE Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

800 W HOWE Street

800 West Howe Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 West Howe Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mitchell Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful single family home located in the charming Mitchel Park neighborhood, in the heart of Tempe, updated and move in ready. Fully furnished. Newly installed flooring, faucets, cabinets, sink, ceiling fans, dual pane windows and water heater. Large eat-in kitchen with spacious granite countertops, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances, recent interior and exterior paint. Storage space in the back and work room. Easy access to the 143, 101, 202, US-60, & I-10. Close distance to Tempe Market Place, light rail, airport and Whole Foods. Home is on a 9300 sq. ft. Corner lot with a North /South Exposure and an RV gate. Fully equipped with dishes, utensils, silverware, toaster, blender and linens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W HOWE Street have any available units?
800 W HOWE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 W HOWE Street have?
Some of 800 W HOWE Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 W HOWE Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 W HOWE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W HOWE Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 W HOWE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 800 W HOWE Street offer parking?
No, 800 W HOWE Street does not offer parking.
Does 800 W HOWE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 W HOWE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W HOWE Street have a pool?
No, 800 W HOWE Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 W HOWE Street have accessible units?
No, 800 W HOWE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 W HOWE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 W HOWE Street has units with dishwashers.
