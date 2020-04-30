800 W HOWE Street

Amenities

Wonderful single family home located in the charming Mitchel Park neighborhood, in the heart of Tempe, updated and move in ready. Fully furnished. Newly installed flooring, faucets, cabinets, sink, ceiling fans, dual pane windows and water heater. Large eat-in kitchen with spacious granite countertops, recess lighting and stainless steel appliances, recent interior and exterior paint. Storage space in the back and work room. Easy access to the 143, 101, 202, US-60, & I-10. Close distance to Tempe Market Place, light rail, airport and Whole Foods. Home is on a 9300 sq. ft. Corner lot with a North /South Exposure and an RV gate. Fully equipped with dishes, utensils, silverware, toaster, blender and linens.