All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 732 W RICE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
732 W RICE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

732 W RICE Drive

732 West Rice Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

732 West Rice Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Tantalizing Tempe Rental! It doesn't get any better than this! At 1,426 square feet of living space this well kept unit still captures the essence of coziness. Whether you're in the screened in patio lounging or in the kitchen cooking, you'll feel at home! All tile throughout, all new shower enclosures vanities and fixtures in both bathrooms. ALL NEW APPLIANCES! A well placed skylight really opens up the breakfast nook. Covered parking, 3 community pools, and so much more!! Just a mile away from both the Route 60/Superstition Fwy and I-10/Maricopa Fwy. Very close to parks and shopping as well, there is just too much to mention!!**(Separate RV Parking offered by HOA, please check with HOA on availability and cost.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 W RICE Drive have any available units?
732 W RICE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 W RICE Drive have?
Some of 732 W RICE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 W RICE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
732 W RICE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 W RICE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 732 W RICE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 732 W RICE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 732 W RICE Drive offers parking.
Does 732 W RICE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 W RICE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 W RICE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 732 W RICE Drive has a pool.
Does 732 W RICE Drive have accessible units?
No, 732 W RICE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 732 W RICE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 W RICE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Murietta at ASU
1717 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College