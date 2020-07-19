732 W RICE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Tantalizing Tempe Rental! It doesn't get any better than this! At 1,426 square feet of living space this well kept unit still captures the essence of coziness. Whether you're in the screened in patio lounging or in the kitchen cooking, you'll feel at home! All tile throughout, all new shower enclosures vanities and fixtures in both bathrooms. ALL NEW APPLIANCES! A well placed skylight really opens up the breakfast nook. Covered parking, 3 community pools, and so much more!! Just a mile away from both the Route 60/Superstition Fwy and I-10/Maricopa Fwy. Very close to parks and shopping as well, there is just too much to mention!!**(Separate RV Parking offered by HOA, please check with HOA on availability and cost.)