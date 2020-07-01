All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 7211 S Roberts Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
7211 S Roberts Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

7211 S Roberts Road

7211 South Roberts Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7211 South Roberts Road, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage rental with a pool. Tastefully upgraded single story detached home offers modern refrigerator, water conditioner, and interior washer/dryer included. Home is next to community retention area and public canal providing considerable ''open space'' feel. Contemporary paint color throughout the interior. Wood grain vinyl planked flooring in the public rooms with carpet in the bedrooms. Marble-like kitchen island and counter tops. Large on suite master bathroom with separate garden tub and stall shower. Also featuring a dual basin sink and private toilet room. The walk-in master closet provides plenty of storage with a door directly off the generous sized master suite. Fabulous private pool surrounded by no-maintenance grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 S Roberts Road have any available units?
7211 S Roberts Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 S Roberts Road have?
Some of 7211 S Roberts Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 S Roberts Road currently offering any rent specials?
7211 S Roberts Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 S Roberts Road pet-friendly?
No, 7211 S Roberts Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 7211 S Roberts Road offer parking?
Yes, 7211 S Roberts Road offers parking.
Does 7211 S Roberts Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7211 S Roberts Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 S Roberts Road have a pool?
Yes, 7211 S Roberts Road has a pool.
Does 7211 S Roberts Road have accessible units?
No, 7211 S Roberts Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 S Roberts Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7211 S Roberts Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College