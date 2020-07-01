7211 S Roberts Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tempe 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage rental with a pool. Tastefully upgraded single story detached home offers modern refrigerator, water conditioner, and interior washer/dryer included. Home is next to community retention area and public canal providing considerable ''open space'' feel. Contemporary paint color throughout the interior. Wood grain vinyl planked flooring in the public rooms with carpet in the bedrooms. Marble-like kitchen island and counter tops. Large on suite master bathroom with separate garden tub and stall shower. Also featuring a dual basin sink and private toilet room. The walk-in master closet provides plenty of storage with a door directly off the generous sized master suite. Fabulous private pool surrounded by no-maintenance grass.