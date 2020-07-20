Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

721 W Paseo Way Available 06/17/19 AVAILABLE 6/17/19!!! - Open floor plan. This great 3 bedroom home in Tempe features an open floor plan, eat in kitchen that opens to the family room, separate living room with cozy fireplace. Split master bedroom with walk in closet. Lots of tile throughout. Ceiling fans and blinds. Covered patio. Cul-de-sac lot conveniently located near the I-10, shopping, restaurants and great schools.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



