All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 721 W Paseo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
721 W Paseo Way
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

721 W Paseo Way

721 West Paseo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

721 West Paseo Way, Tempe, AZ 85283
Tempe Royal Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
721 W Paseo Way Available 06/17/19 AVAILABLE 6/17/19!!! - Open floor plan. This great 3 bedroom home in Tempe features an open floor plan, eat in kitchen that opens to the family room, separate living room with cozy fireplace. Split master bedroom with walk in closet. Lots of tile throughout. Ceiling fans and blinds. Covered patio. Cul-de-sac lot conveniently located near the I-10, shopping, restaurants and great schools.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4867476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 W Paseo Way have any available units?
721 W Paseo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 W Paseo Way have?
Some of 721 W Paseo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 W Paseo Way currently offering any rent specials?
721 W Paseo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 W Paseo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 W Paseo Way is pet friendly.
Does 721 W Paseo Way offer parking?
No, 721 W Paseo Way does not offer parking.
Does 721 W Paseo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 W Paseo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 W Paseo Way have a pool?
No, 721 W Paseo Way does not have a pool.
Does 721 W Paseo Way have accessible units?
No, 721 W Paseo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 721 W Paseo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 W Paseo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College