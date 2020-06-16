720 S BECK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located near ASU's Tempe campus! Split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, each with a separate private bathroom. Newer 14 seer AC & furnace. Recently renovated end unit with pavers and mature trees close to community pool, heated spa and bbq. This lovely 3-bed, 3-bath floor plan boasts an epoxy finished 2-car garage on the lower level as well as a bedroom and bath. The updated main level contains high ceilings, new kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an expansive living room with new hardwood floors. Upstairs, you will find new carpet, a spacious master suite with walk in closet and a third bedroom/bath with mountain views. Additional upgrades include custom 2-inch wood blinds, upgraded ceiling fans, lighting fixtures, and smart technology front door.