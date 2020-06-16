All apartments in Tempe
720 S BECK Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:54 PM

720 S BECK Avenue

720 South Beck Avenue · (480) 747-7064
Location

720 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1218 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located near ASU's Tempe campus! Split floor plan, 3 bedrooms, each with a separate private bathroom. Newer 14 seer AC & furnace. Recently renovated end unit with pavers and mature trees close to community pool, heated spa and bbq. This lovely 3-bed, 3-bath floor plan boasts an epoxy finished 2-car garage on the lower level as well as a bedroom and bath. The updated main level contains high ceilings, new kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an expansive living room with new hardwood floors. Upstairs, you will find new carpet, a spacious master suite with walk in closet and a third bedroom/bath with mountain views. Additional upgrades include custom 2-inch wood blinds, upgraded ceiling fans, lighting fixtures, and smart technology front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 S BECK Avenue have any available units?
720 S BECK Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 S BECK Avenue have?
Some of 720 S BECK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 S BECK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
720 S BECK Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 S BECK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 720 S BECK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 720 S BECK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 720 S BECK Avenue does offer parking.
Does 720 S BECK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 S BECK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 S BECK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 720 S BECK Avenue has a pool.
Does 720 S BECK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 720 S BECK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 720 S BECK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 S BECK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
