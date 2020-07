Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Fantastic location to ASU & all Tempe conveniences. Home has a spacious Four Bedroom, 2 Bathroom floorplan. Travertine floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen & gas oven. Carport was converted to a large master bedroom with an en suite 3/4 bath & laundry. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Perfect for anyone that wants to be close to Arizona State main campus.