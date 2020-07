Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in North Tempe. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counters and recessed lighting. Tile and carpet flooring and efficient dual pane windows. Great location to the 101 and 202 along with downtown Scottsdale and Tempe. Do not disturb tenant!! Must have appointment to show as there is no lockbox.