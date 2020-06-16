All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:03 PM

702 E ENCANTO Drive

702 East Encanto Drive · (480) 966-9353
Location

702 East Encanto Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Daley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Comfortable, updated midcentury home with lots of natural shade and North/South exposure.Near Daley park. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with large covered back and front patios. Carport and convenient entrance to the dining area and kitchen from the carport. Shade on the driveway behind the carport. The master bathroom was remodeled in 2017. No carpet in the house - all tile. Large French doors from the living room to the back covered patio. New dual-pane windows installed June 2017. Walking distance to grocery store Safeway, to Staples, banks, Panda express, Starbucks, Potbelly Sandwich and more. Close (bike or walk) to ASU campus, near the route of the free Orbit bus, to public transportation, light rail, close to Hwys 202 & 101, and Hwy 60. Landscape maintenance included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 E ENCANTO Drive have any available units?
702 E ENCANTO Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 E ENCANTO Drive have?
Some of 702 E ENCANTO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 E ENCANTO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
702 E ENCANTO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 E ENCANTO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 702 E ENCANTO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 702 E ENCANTO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 702 E ENCANTO Drive does offer parking.
Does 702 E ENCANTO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 E ENCANTO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 E ENCANTO Drive have a pool?
No, 702 E ENCANTO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 702 E ENCANTO Drive have accessible units?
No, 702 E ENCANTO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 702 E ENCANTO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 E ENCANTO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
