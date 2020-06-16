702 E ENCANTO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Comfortable, updated midcentury home with lots of natural shade and North/South exposure.Near Daley park. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with large covered back and front patios. Carport and convenient entrance to the dining area and kitchen from the carport. Shade on the driveway behind the carport. The master bathroom was remodeled in 2017. No carpet in the house - all tile. Large French doors from the living room to the back covered patio. New dual-pane windows installed June 2017. Walking distance to grocery store Safeway, to Staples, banks, Panda express, Starbucks, Potbelly Sandwich and more. Close (bike or walk) to ASU campus, near the route of the free Orbit bus, to public transportation, light rail, close to Hwys 202 & 101, and Hwy 60. Landscape maintenance included in monthly rent.