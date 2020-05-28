All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
6765 S WILSON Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

6765 S WILSON Street

6765 South Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

6765 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Brittany Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Call before it's gone. Prime location, recently remodeled with a large private patio with built-in propane grill and a gate to grassy area. Front has a private court yard with storage shed. Tile throughout except for the bed rooms. Vaulted ceilings and sky lights give this a much larger feel than expected. All granite kitchen with all the appliances you'll need and the washer and dryer are included. Don't miss it. ****Tenant to pay 1.8% rent tax along with rent. NO PETS. $199 one-time admin fee at move-in****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6765 S WILSON Street have any available units?
6765 S WILSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6765 S WILSON Street have?
Some of 6765 S WILSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 S WILSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6765 S WILSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 S WILSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 6765 S WILSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 6765 S WILSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 6765 S WILSON Street offers parking.
Does 6765 S WILSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6765 S WILSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 S WILSON Street have a pool?
No, 6765 S WILSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 6765 S WILSON Street have accessible units?
No, 6765 S WILSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 S WILSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6765 S WILSON Street has units with dishwashers.
