6765 S WILSON Street

Call before it's gone. Prime location, recently remodeled with a large private patio with built-in propane grill and a gate to grassy area. Front has a private court yard with storage shed. Tile throughout except for the bed rooms. Vaulted ceilings and sky lights give this a much larger feel than expected. All granite kitchen with all the appliances you'll need and the washer and dryer are included. Don't miss it. ****Tenant to pay 1.8% rent tax along with rent. NO PETS. $199 one-time admin fee at move-in****