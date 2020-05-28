All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6451 S. Butte Ave.
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6451 S. Butte Ave.

6451 South Butte Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6451 South Butte Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Tempe home for rent, don't miss out on this one! Available 10/01/19 - Don't miss this stylish 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with two car garage! Enter this home and discover vaulted ceilings, two-tone paint, and ceiling fans. The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Head upstairs to the loft with fireplace - it's perfect for work or play. The master bedroom features a private bathroom with dual sink vanity and upgraded shower. Washer and dryer included! Fenced in backyard with covered patio! Close proximity to restaurants and shopping. Contact us to see this home today! Home occupied looking for an 10/01/19 move in or after

Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$20 per month hvac filter delivery
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
1 pet max allowed $250 pet fee.
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4365146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 S. Butte Ave. have any available units?
6451 S. Butte Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 6451 S. Butte Ave. have?
Some of 6451 S. Butte Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6451 S. Butte Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6451 S. Butte Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 S. Butte Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6451 S. Butte Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6451 S. Butte Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6451 S. Butte Ave. offers parking.
Does 6451 S. Butte Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6451 S. Butte Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 S. Butte Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6451 S. Butte Ave. has a pool.
Does 6451 S. Butte Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6451 S. Butte Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 S. Butte Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6451 S. Butte Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

