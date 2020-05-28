6451 S. Butte Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy Tempe home for rent, don't miss out on this one! Available 10/01/19 - Don't miss this stylish 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home with two car garage! Enter this home and discover vaulted ceilings, two-tone paint, and ceiling fans. The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Head upstairs to the loft with fireplace - it's perfect for work or play. The master bedroom features a private bathroom with dual sink vanity and upgraded shower. Washer and dryer included! Fenced in backyard with covered patio! Close proximity to restaurants and shopping. Contact us to see this home today! Home occupied looking for an 10/01/19 move in or after



Terms:

Renters Insurance required

4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent

$20 per month hvac filter delivery

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

1 pet max allowed $250 pet fee.

Call to view today!

Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE4365146)