620 East Encanto Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with all tile floors, updated paint, premium arizona room, carport parking, expansive backyard with trellis, washer/dryer included, storage, mountain views, nearby schools with walking distance to ASU, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.