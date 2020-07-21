All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 620 East Encanto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
620 East Encanto Drive
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:52 PM

620 East Encanto Drive

620 East Encanto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

620 East Encanto Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Daley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy tempe 3/2 house with all tile floors, updated paint, premium arizona room, carport parking, expansive backyard with trellis, washer/dryer included, storage, mountain views, nearby schools with walking distance to ASU, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 East Encanto Drive have any available units?
620 East Encanto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 620 East Encanto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
620 East Encanto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 East Encanto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 620 East Encanto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 620 East Encanto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 620 East Encanto Drive offers parking.
Does 620 East Encanto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 East Encanto Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 East Encanto Drive have a pool?
No, 620 East Encanto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 620 East Encanto Drive have accessible units?
No, 620 East Encanto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 620 East Encanto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 East Encanto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 East Encanto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 East Encanto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College