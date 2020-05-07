All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 6 East Cairo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
6 East Cairo Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:15 AM

6 East Cairo Drive

6 East Cairo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6 East Cairo Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 10/15/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 East Cairo Drive have any available units?
6 East Cairo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 6 East Cairo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 East Cairo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 East Cairo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 East Cairo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6 East Cairo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6 East Cairo Drive offers parking.
Does 6 East Cairo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 East Cairo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 East Cairo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6 East Cairo Drive has a pool.
Does 6 East Cairo Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 East Cairo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 East Cairo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 East Cairo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 East Cairo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 East Cairo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College