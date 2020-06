Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The Brownstones were designed to capture the elegance and classic style of row houses found in Chicago, New York and Boston, while inside offering an updated look with modern amenities. This Abby includes granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and upgraded tile throughout! Walking distance to downtown TEMPE and all the shopping and nightlife. Minutes from the light rail.