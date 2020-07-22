5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Highly desirable Lakes Community w/ olympic size pool, spa, tennis, playground and so much more; all covered in the HOA paid by the landlord! This home 3 bdrm 2 bth home is perfect for a small family!! Boasting w/ pride of ownership & enormous upgrades. Over $150 K in upgrades were done 10 years ago. Gourmet kitchen with a 6 burner gas stove w/griddle 2 ovens & heat lamp, large granite kitchen island, under the counter microwave, miele built in coffee maker. Two 14 foot glass pocket walls/doors that open to let the outside in, stand behind bar and all custom built closets. The list goes on and on. Landscaping and HOA included in rent. We are hoping for ''pride of rentership tenants'' that will love, care and enjoy this home like we did. Walking distance schools, restaurants & entertainment