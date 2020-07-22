All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road

5624 South Jolly Roger Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5624 South Jolly Roger Road, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Highly desirable Lakes Community w/ olympic size pool, spa, tennis, playground and so much more; all covered in the HOA paid by the landlord! This home 3 bdrm 2 bth home is perfect for a small family!! Boasting w/ pride of ownership & enormous upgrades. Over $150 K in upgrades were done 10 years ago. Gourmet kitchen with a 6 burner gas stove w/griddle 2 ovens & heat lamp, large granite kitchen island, under the counter microwave, miele built in coffee maker. Two 14 foot glass pocket walls/doors that open to let the outside in, stand behind bar and all custom built closets. The list goes on and on. Landscaping and HOA included in rent. We are hoping for ''pride of rentership tenants'' that will love, care and enjoy this home like we did. Walking distance schools, restaurants & entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road have any available units?
5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road have?
Some of 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road currently offering any rent specials?
5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road pet-friendly?
No, 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road offer parking?
Yes, 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road offers parking.
Does 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road have a pool?
Yes, 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road has a pool.
Does 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road have accessible units?
No, 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 S JOLLY ROGER Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
The Regency
1100 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College