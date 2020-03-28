5604 S ROCKY POINT Road

5604 South Rocky Point Road, Tempe, AZ 85283 The Lakes
Come see the finest house at The Lakes! Beautifully landscaped with a flower garden feel and low maintenance faux grass. Completely remodeled by previous owner. Includes hand-planed hardwood floors and door trims. All Stainless steel appliances and green marble countertops. Newer air conditioner and water heater. Master bedroom glass door has a motorized room darkening window shade. A walkin stone shower in the master with custom sink. Second bath has a Jacuzzi tub. Wood built in shelves in both the den and master bedroom. The fire pit and built in BBQ directly run on natural gas. Sliding glass doors in the garage overlook the garden area. A lovely patio with hot tub out back with a wonderful view of the lake. This pet friendly home includes a dog door. Available partially furnished if desired. Contact me to schedule a private viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
