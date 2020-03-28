5604 S ROCKY POINT Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Come see the finest house at The Lakes! Beautifully landscaped with a flower garden feel and low maintenance faux grass. Completely remodeled by previous owner. Includes hand-planed hardwood floors and door trims. All Stainless steel appliances and green marble countertops. Newer air conditioner and water heater. Master bedroom glass door has a motorized room darkening window shade. A walkin stone shower in the master with custom sink. Second bath has a Jacuzzi tub. Wood built in shelves in both the den and master bedroom. The fire pit and built in BBQ directly run on natural gas. Sliding glass doors in the garage overlook the garden area. A lovely patio with hot tub out back with a wonderful view of the lake. This pet friendly home includes a dog door. Available partially furnished if desired. Contact me to schedule a private viewing.