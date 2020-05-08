All apartments in Tempe
550 W 19TH Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

550 W 19TH Street

550 West 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 West 19th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Clark Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!WOW!!! Charming 3 Bedroom Home in the HEART of Tempe! Adorable Kitchen with White Windowed Cabinets and gas stove. Wood and tile floors in all high traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms. Stunning front and backyard with modern landscaping and sparkling blue pool. Pool + landscaping service is included in the rent and all appliances stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 W 19TH Street have any available units?
550 W 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 W 19TH Street have?
Some of 550 W 19TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 W 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 W 19TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 W 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 W 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 550 W 19TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 W 19TH Street offers parking.
Does 550 W 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 W 19TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 W 19TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 550 W 19TH Street has a pool.
Does 550 W 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 550 W 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 W 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 W 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.
