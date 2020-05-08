550 W 19TH Street

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!WOW!!! Charming 3 Bedroom Home in the HEART of Tempe! Adorable Kitchen with White Windowed Cabinets and gas stove. Wood and tile floors in all high traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms. Stunning front and backyard with modern landscaping and sparkling blue pool. Pool + landscaping service is included in the rent and all appliances stay!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
