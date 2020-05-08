550 W 19TH Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!WOW!!! Charming 3 Bedroom Home in the HEART of Tempe! Adorable Kitchen with White Windowed Cabinets and gas stove. Wood and tile floors in all high traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms. Stunning front and backyard with modern landscaping and sparkling blue pool. Pool + landscaping service is included in the rent and all appliances stay!