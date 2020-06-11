Amenities

547 W. 17th Place Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Tempe gem! You will love this completely remodeled single story 3 bedroom home in great Tempe location. Super cute kitchen with upgraded counter tops, cabinetry and appliances. Spacious living room with double door entry to courtyard. Upgraded bathrooms, flooring light fixtures. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Shutters and blinds. Professionally designed landscaping with paver walkways, courtyard, built in fire pit and barbeque. Easy access to the 101 and 60. Walk to park and light rail.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES*. * NO PETS *

Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2351335)