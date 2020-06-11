All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

547 W. 17th Place

547 West 17th Place · No Longer Available
Location

547 West 17th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Clark Park

Amenities

recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
bbq/grill
547 W. 17th Place Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Tempe gem! You will love this completely remodeled single story 3 bedroom home in great Tempe location. Super cute kitchen with upgraded counter tops, cabinetry and appliances. Spacious living room with double door entry to courtyard. Upgraded bathrooms, flooring light fixtures. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Shutters and blinds. Professionally designed landscaping with paver walkways, courtyard, built in fire pit and barbeque. Easy access to the 101 and 60. Walk to park and light rail.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES*. * NO PETS *
Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2351335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 547 W. 17th Place have any available units?
547 W. 17th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 547 W. 17th Place have?
Some of 547 W. 17th Place's amenities include recently renovated, fire pit, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 547 W. 17th Place currently offering any rent specials?
547 W. 17th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 547 W. 17th Place pet-friendly?
No, 547 W. 17th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 547 W. 17th Place offer parking?
No, 547 W. 17th Place does not offer parking.
Does 547 W. 17th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 547 W. 17th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 547 W. 17th Place have a pool?
No, 547 W. 17th Place does not have a pool.
Does 547 W. 17th Place have accessible units?
No, 547 W. 17th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 547 W. 17th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 547 W. 17th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
