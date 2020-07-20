All apartments in Tempe
545 W Magdalena Dr
545 W Magdalena Dr

545 West Magdalena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

545 West Magdalena Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Pepperwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bd/2 ba Tempe home in desirable location on large corner lot. Bright open floor plan with neutral tones throughout. Featuring an eat in kitchen
that opens to the family room with fireplace. Other amenities include a very large back yard, covered patio, and 2 car carport. Inside laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks- Irina Noll Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 W Magdalena Dr have any available units?
545 W Magdalena Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 545 W Magdalena Dr have?
Some of 545 W Magdalena Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 W Magdalena Dr currently offering any rent specials?
545 W Magdalena Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 W Magdalena Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 W Magdalena Dr is pet friendly.
Does 545 W Magdalena Dr offer parking?
Yes, 545 W Magdalena Dr offers parking.
Does 545 W Magdalena Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 545 W Magdalena Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 W Magdalena Dr have a pool?
No, 545 W Magdalena Dr does not have a pool.
Does 545 W Magdalena Dr have accessible units?
No, 545 W Magdalena Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 545 W Magdalena Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 W Magdalena Dr has units with dishwashers.
