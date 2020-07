Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Fully Furnished, Cozy home on the lake, private heated pool, fully furnished and ready with all your needs, enjoy the front porch looking over the lake, hang out in the backyard & enjoy the citrus trees, grapefruit, and lemons, lounge chairs, all yours to use comfortable, the lake offers kayaks and bicycles for rent, walk and jog.