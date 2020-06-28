All apartments in Tempe
5400 South Hardy Drive
5400 South Hardy Drive

5400 Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated Alterra Townhome. Gated Altera is a smaller community south of Baseline with beautiful community pool and each unit has an oversized two-car garage. Carpet and tile downstairs and wood-laminate and tile upstairs make this home super easy to care for. Fantastic floorplan features amble kitchen with tons of cabinets and stainless appliances. Vaulted double height ceiling in great room make this home dramatic and open. Half bath off of entry. Upstairs features perfect size loft for office or bonus room. Large master has huge walk-in closet, double sinks and sep. tub and oversized shower in the bath. Laundry with washer and dryer plus another bedroom and full bath complete the upstairs. Private back yard is great for cool evenings.

Gate code #2563... Vacant lockbox on hose bib left of fropnt door and left of unit 103. Please use ShowingTime. Email agent for status. $40 credit/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent for security deposit. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 South Hardy Drive have any available units?
5400 South Hardy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 South Hardy Drive have?
Some of 5400 South Hardy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 South Hardy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5400 South Hardy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 South Hardy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5400 South Hardy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5400 South Hardy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5400 South Hardy Drive offers parking.
Does 5400 South Hardy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 South Hardy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 South Hardy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5400 South Hardy Drive has a pool.
Does 5400 South Hardy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5400 South Hardy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 South Hardy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5400 South Hardy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
