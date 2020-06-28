5400 South Hardy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully updated Alterra Townhome. Gated Altera is a smaller community south of Baseline with beautiful community pool and each unit has an oversized two-car garage. Carpet and tile downstairs and wood-laminate and tile upstairs make this home super easy to care for. Fantastic floorplan features amble kitchen with tons of cabinets and stainless appliances. Vaulted double height ceiling in great room make this home dramatic and open. Half bath off of entry. Upstairs features perfect size loft for office or bonus room. Large master has huge walk-in closet, double sinks and sep. tub and oversized shower in the bath. Laundry with washer and dryer plus another bedroom and full bath complete the upstairs. Private back yard is great for cool evenings.



Gate code #2563... Vacant lockbox on hose bib left of fropnt door and left of unit 103. Please use ShowingTime. Email agent for status. $40 credit/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent for security deposit. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now''



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.