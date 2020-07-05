All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:02 PM

532 South Allred Drive

532 South Allred Drive · No Longer Available
Location

532 South Allred Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mesa Grande

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
wow! gorgeous single level tempe 3/2 townhouse with updated paint, like new carpeting, tile floors, skylights, vaulted ceiling with wooden beams, huge split master, private courtyard, assigned parking, community pool, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional

pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 South Allred Drive have any available units?
532 South Allred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 South Allred Drive have?
Some of 532 South Allred Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 South Allred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
532 South Allred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 South Allred Drive pet-friendly?
No, 532 South Allred Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 532 South Allred Drive offer parking?
Yes, 532 South Allred Drive offers parking.
Does 532 South Allred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 South Allred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 South Allred Drive have a pool?
Yes, 532 South Allred Drive has a pool.
Does 532 South Allred Drive have accessible units?
No, 532 South Allred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 532 South Allred Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 South Allred Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

