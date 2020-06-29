All apartments in Tempe
/
Tempe, AZ
/
5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215

5200 South Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5200 South Lakeshore Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Gated Community Upstairs Unit - Close to the Lake, Large Patio - Don't let this one get away! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with all appliances included, even washer and dryer. Well maintained home features a kitchen with eat in dining, family room with fireplace, and large covered balcony. Master suite with walking in closet, separate shower and tub and dual sink vanities in master bath. 2 car garage. Access to 3 major freeways (I-10, US 60, 101). Included is the Lakes Beach and Tennis Club with an olympic lap pool, tennis courts, playground, large gym, entertainment center and picnic area. Live the good life enjoying all the amenities in desirable Harbor Village!
Gated community please call for gate code.

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 month’s rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non-refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 9/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 have any available units?
5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 have?
Some of 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 currently offering any rent specials?
5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 is pet friendly.
Does 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 offer parking?
Yes, 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 offers parking.
Does 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 have a pool?
Yes, 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 has a pool.
Does 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 have accessible units?
No, 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 South Lakeshore Drive Unit: 215 does not have units with dishwashers.

