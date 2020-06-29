520 W 17th St

Amenities
Charming single story home with large lot located near ASU. This 3 bedroom 1 bath is sure to catch your eye with tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. No HOA is always a plus. Large backyard great for summer BBQ's and entertaining. Near restaurants and nightlife for those that love the active lifestyle.
Apply today! This one won't last.
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500