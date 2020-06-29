All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM

520 W 17th St

520 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 West 17th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Clark Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming single story home with large lot located near ASU. This 3 bedroom 1 bath is sure to catch your eye with tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. No HOA is always a plus. Large backyard great for summer BBQ's and entertaining. Near restaurants and nightlife for those that love the active lifestyle.
Apply today! This one won't last.

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 W 17th St have any available units?
520 W 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 W 17th St have?
Some of 520 W 17th St's amenities include hardwood floors, bbq/grill, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
520 W 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 W 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 520 W 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 520 W 17th St offer parking?
No, 520 W 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 520 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 W 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 520 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 520 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 520 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 520 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 W 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
