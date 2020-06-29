520 W 17th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Charming single story home with large lot located near ASU. This 3 bedroom 1 bath is sure to catch your eye with tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. No HOA is always a plus. Large backyard great for summer BBQ's and entertaining. Near restaurants and nightlife for those that love the active lifestyle.

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500