Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool table

The spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single floor house in heart of Tempe gives you convenient in everyday living. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling gives the house a fresh look. The pool table that seats by the entrance provide everyday entertainment. The paved backyard serves as a great activity area and is easy to maintain.This home is ideally located near entertainment, shopping, ASU, and easy freeway access.