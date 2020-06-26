All apartments in Tempe
453 E Marigold Ln 21144503
/
Tempe, AZ
/
453 E Marigold Ln 21144503
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

453 E Marigold Ln 21144503

453 East Marigold Lane · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

453 East Marigold Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath Scottsdale Rd and McKelleps Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Marlbourough Park Estates

You just can't beat this amazing location! Minutes from 4 major freeways (101, 202, 143,and I-10). Close to Tempe marketplace, ASU, the Phoenix zoo, south Scottsdale, and so much more! Move in ready beauty in immaculate condition. All it needs is your furniture. Separate Living & family rooms, formal dining room. Fireplace.3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bath suite offers garden tub. Kitchen offers all you appliances, pantry, and beautiful oak cabinetry! Relax or entertain in the large back yard with covered patio, easy to maintain landscaping, and plenty of room. New tile roof 2018, New air conditioner 2018 Trane 15 seer rating, Garage door is an extremely quite door by Martin, Floors are tile, New gravel surrounding the front and backyard, Yard landscaping included! RV & BOAT STORAGE AVAILABLE.

Cross Streets: Scottsdale Rd and McKelleps Directions: West on McKelleps to LaRosa. South (left) to Marigold Ln. Right to house.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE5132789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 have any available units?
453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 have?
Some of 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 currently offering any rent specials?
453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 pet-friendly?
Yes, 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 is pet friendly.
Does 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 offer parking?
Yes, 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 offers parking.
Does 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 have a pool?
No, 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 does not have a pool.
Does 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 have accessible units?
No, 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 does not have accessible units.
Does 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 E Marigold Ln 21144503 does not have units with dishwashers.
