Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

4506 South Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4506 South Grandview Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Great rental home in Tempe! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, ASU, Sky Harbor AIRPORT, This LOCATION IS PERFECT FOR STUDENTS AND FAMILIES ALIKE. Spacious and Clean Single Family Home . This home offers: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and More Than 1,900 square feet of living space. This Tempe home is professionally managed. All appliances including washer & dryer And A 2 car garage! Tenante occupied till 4/30/2020 Please call lister to show. If your client is interested, please have tenant apply at www.rentarizonarentals.com We run everything through our management software. Please forward your agency disclosure and your Broker W-9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have any available units?
4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.

