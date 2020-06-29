4506 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

Amenities

Great rental home in Tempe! CLOSE TO FREEWAYS, ASU, Sky Harbor AIRPORT, This LOCATION IS PERFECT FOR STUDENTS AND FAMILIES ALIKE. Spacious and Clean Single Family Home . This home offers: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and More Than 1,900 square feet of living space. This Tempe home is professionally managed. All appliances including washer & dryer And A 2 car garage! Tenante occupied till 4/30/2020 Please call lister to show. If your client is interested, please have tenant apply at www.rentarizonarentals.com We run everything through our management software. Please forward your agency disclosure and your Broker W-9.