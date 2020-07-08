All apartments in Tempe
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

4432 S Juniper St

4432 South Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Location

4432 South Juniper Street, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
4432 S Juniper St Available 08/06/20 Remodeled in 2012- 6 bed/ 3.5 bath Ready for FALL SEMISTER!!! - Nicely upgraded 6 bedroom. Tri-level home. Pebble tec diving pool. Open floor plan.

Visit our website to see this tour schedule times!

http://www.krkrealty.com/rental-homes-in-phoenix/houses-for-rent-tour-schedule/

Krk Realty owned by Kevin Kirkwood and has been renting homes in Tempe for over 20 years. I include weekly pool service, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2020 will end 7/31/21 (two and three yr leases also available)
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be in tour format. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Holding a property

Deposit $500 to Krk Realty Trust Account
1. The individual who is going to pay $500 holding deposit to apply online to home at www.krkrealty.com and pay $40 application fee
2. If the home is not on website please send name and email to Admin@KrkRealty.com
3. Once application is received a link will be sent to pay the $500 fee.
When deposit is received you will have 48 hours to have all applications to be received
If your application is approved, you will receive lease agreement to e-sign
1. You will have 7 days to review, sign and deposit the remaining security deposit due
2. Security deposit is equal to one months rent ($250 is a non-refundable processing fee, the balance is refundable based on the condition of the home at time of move out)

Terms:

Once the deposit is received landlord will not process applications from any other groups for 48 hours.
If you do not complete applications or are approved and decide you do not want to rent the property anymore, you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are approved and do not sign the lease with in the 7 days allowed you will forfeit your $500 deposit.
If you are declined to rent the property your $500 deposit will be refunded via check with in 7 days.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

Tempe Please be advised Tempe has an ordinance that no more than three unrelated individuals live in a single-family residence

Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. Rent will increase if Police at are home and issue City Fines. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard

(RLNE3149863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 S Juniper St have any available units?
4432 S Juniper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 S Juniper St have?
Some of 4432 S Juniper St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 S Juniper St currently offering any rent specials?
4432 S Juniper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 S Juniper St pet-friendly?
No, 4432 S Juniper St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4432 S Juniper St offer parking?
No, 4432 S Juniper St does not offer parking.
Does 4432 S Juniper St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4432 S Juniper St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 S Juniper St have a pool?
Yes, 4432 S Juniper St has a pool.
Does 4432 S Juniper St have accessible units?
No, 4432 S Juniper St does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 S Juniper St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 S Juniper St has units with dishwashers.

