427 E Riviera Dr
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM

427 E Riviera Dr

427 East Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

427 East Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded Tempe Home With Massive Yard! - Upgrades, upgrades, upgrades!!! You'll love the beautiful floors, white kitchen, cute breakfast bar, and white-washed brick fireplace in this home! The bathrooms have been completely renovated and boast modern fixtures! Tons of natural light in the bedrooms and fans. Enormous private backyard with covered porch area. Call now!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1525
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1525
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. 2 pets max. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5332242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 E Riviera Dr have any available units?
427 E Riviera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 E Riviera Dr have?
Some of 427 E Riviera Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 E Riviera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
427 E Riviera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 E Riviera Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 E Riviera Dr is pet friendly.
Does 427 E Riviera Dr offer parking?
No, 427 E Riviera Dr does not offer parking.
Does 427 E Riviera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 E Riviera Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 E Riviera Dr have a pool?
No, 427 E Riviera Dr does not have a pool.
Does 427 E Riviera Dr have accessible units?
No, 427 E Riviera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 427 E Riviera Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 E Riviera Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

