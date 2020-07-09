427 E Riviera Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded Tempe Home With Massive Yard! - Upgrades, upgrades, upgrades!!! You'll love the beautiful floors, white kitchen, cute breakfast bar, and white-washed brick fireplace in this home! The bathrooms have been completely renovated and boast modern fixtures! Tons of natural light in the bedrooms and fans. Enormous private backyard with covered porch area. Call now!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1525

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1525

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. 2 pets max. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1525 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5332242)