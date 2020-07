Amenities

This remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath features wood plank tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms only, upgraded cabinets with quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, upgraded fans and lighting throughout and so much more! This property is a must see and will not last long.