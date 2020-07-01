All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

408 W. La Jolla Dr.

408 West La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

408 West La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1200 sq ft - Tempe - 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1200 sq ft - Tempe

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = $1275 plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE5226974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 W. La Jolla Dr. have any available units?
408 W. La Jolla Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 408 W. La Jolla Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
408 W. La Jolla Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 W. La Jolla Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 W. La Jolla Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 408 W. La Jolla Dr. offer parking?
No, 408 W. La Jolla Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 408 W. La Jolla Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 W. La Jolla Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 W. La Jolla Dr. have a pool?
No, 408 W. La Jolla Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 408 W. La Jolla Dr. have accessible units?
No, 408 W. La Jolla Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 408 W. La Jolla Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 W. La Jolla Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 W. La Jolla Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 W. La Jolla Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

