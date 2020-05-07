3918 S OAK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Come take a look at this spacious single level home located in Tempe with NO HOA! This split floor plan home has 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate family and living room areas w/decorative fireplace, and a huge laundry room for your laundry and storage needs. The home boasts new flooring and carpet throughout. Step outside into the beautiful backyard and enjoy sitting or grilling under the covered patio. The pool is inviting and there is plenty of space for entertaining! Pool service and landscaping are included in the rent! This home is spotless and move-in ready. Do not let this one pass you by! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.8%.*Washer/dryer not provided.