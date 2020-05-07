All apartments in Tempe
3918 S OAK Street

3918 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3918 South Oak Street, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Come take a look at this spacious single level home located in Tempe with NO HOA! This split floor plan home has 4 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate family and living room areas w/decorative fireplace, and a huge laundry room for your laundry and storage needs. The home boasts new flooring and carpet throughout. Step outside into the beautiful backyard and enjoy sitting or grilling under the covered patio. The pool is inviting and there is plenty of space for entertaining! Pool service and landscaping are included in the rent! This home is spotless and move-in ready. Do not let this one pass you by! Municipal Tax & Service Fee Total 3.8%.*Washer/dryer not provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 S OAK Street have any available units?
3918 S OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 S OAK Street have?
Some of 3918 S OAK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 S OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
3918 S OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 S OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 3918 S OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3918 S OAK Street offer parking?
No, 3918 S OAK Street does not offer parking.
Does 3918 S OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 S OAK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 S OAK Street have a pool?
Yes, 3918 S OAK Street has a pool.
Does 3918 S OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 3918 S OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 S OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 S OAK Street has units with dishwashers.

