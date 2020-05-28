All apartments in Tempe
3730 S WILSON STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3730 S WILSON STREET

3730 South Wilson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3730 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Kyrene-Superstition

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
garage
wow! absolutely unique and one of kind rare find tempe 4/4 single family multi plex with all new updated paint, tile floors, new carpeting, updated bathrooms and kitchen, custom split floor plan with dual living spaces both with kitchens, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, separate access entrances, massive garage/work space area with commercial grade garage door, private enclosed terrace area with bbq, custom upper observation deck, huge enclosed rear courtyard area, fully functional solar system, near by parks, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3730 S WILSON STREET have any available units?
3730 S WILSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3730 S WILSON STREET have?
Some of 3730 S WILSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3730 S WILSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3730 S WILSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3730 S WILSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3730 S WILSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3730 S WILSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3730 S WILSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 3730 S WILSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3730 S WILSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3730 S WILSON STREET have a pool?
No, 3730 S WILSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3730 S WILSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 3730 S WILSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3730 S WILSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3730 S WILSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
