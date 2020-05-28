3730 S WILSON STREET

Amenities

wow! absolutely unique and one of kind rare find tempe 4/4 single family multi plex with all new updated paint, tile floors, new carpeting, updated bathrooms and kitchen, custom split floor plan with dual living spaces both with kitchens, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, separate access entrances, massive garage/work space area with commercial grade garage door, private enclosed terrace area with bbq, custom upper observation deck, huge enclosed rear courtyard area, fully functional solar system, near by parks, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*