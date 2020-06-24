All apartments in Tempe
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

341 W Calle Monte Vista

341 W Calle Monte Vista · No Longer Available
Location

341 W Calle Monte Vista, Tempe, AZ 85284
Parke Tempe

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Beautiful fully furnished home with washer and dryer with full kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have any available units?
341 W Calle Monte Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 341 W Calle Monte Vista currently offering any rent specials?
341 W Calle Monte Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 W Calle Monte Vista pet-friendly?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista offer parking?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not offer parking.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 W Calle Monte Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have a pool?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have a pool.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have accessible units?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 W Calle Monte Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 W Calle Monte Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
