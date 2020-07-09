All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

332 E Laguna Dr

332 East Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

332 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75ce903017 ---- *Available NOW One Level Single Family home features: .One level single family home .Living room .Family room w/ fireplace .Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, disposal and refrigerator .Off kitchen eat-in area .Outside garage with washer/dryer included .Split bedroom floor plan .Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan .Master bathroom shower w/ separate shower only and tile floor .One car garage w/ NO opener .Desert front yard .Desert rear yard, storage shed, covered patio and block fence 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$1195.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Rental applications will not be considered until you have toured the home first. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 E Laguna Dr have any available units?
332 E Laguna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 E Laguna Dr have?
Some of 332 E Laguna Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 E Laguna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
332 E Laguna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 E Laguna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 E Laguna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 332 E Laguna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 332 E Laguna Dr offers parking.
Does 332 E Laguna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 E Laguna Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 E Laguna Dr have a pool?
No, 332 E Laguna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 332 E Laguna Dr have accessible units?
No, 332 E Laguna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 332 E Laguna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 E Laguna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

