332 E Laguna Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/75ce903017 ---- *Available NOW One Level Single Family home features: .One level single family home .Living room .Family room w/ fireplace .Kitchen with tile floor, range/oven, disposal and refrigerator .Off kitchen eat-in area .Outside garage with washer/dryer included .Split bedroom floor plan .Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan .Master bathroom shower w/ separate shower only and tile floor .One car garage w/ NO opener .Desert front yard .Desert rear yard, storage shed, covered patio and block fence 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$1195.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Rental applications will not be considered until you have toured the home first. Thank you