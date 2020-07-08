All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3310 S Hardy Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3310 S Hardy Dr

3310 South Hardy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3310 South Hardy Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dca0f23027 ----
*Available for showing starting February 15th

.One level townhouse
.All new flooring to be installed 2019
.Dining room w/vaulted ceiling
.Living room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace
.Kitchen w/range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and pantry closet
.Inside laundry closet w/stack W/D included
.Bedrooms features ceiling fans
.Master bedroom w/ceiling fan
.Master bathroom w/separate shower and dressing/makeup table
.Front yard maintained by HOA
.No rear yard
.Screen covered patio
.Two car carport
.NO SMOKING

*Sorry, no animals are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.

Security Deposits:
?$995.00 Refundable
?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Self guiding showing. Please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 S Hardy Dr have any available units?
3310 S Hardy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 S Hardy Dr have?
Some of 3310 S Hardy Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 S Hardy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3310 S Hardy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 S Hardy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3310 S Hardy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3310 S Hardy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3310 S Hardy Dr offers parking.
Does 3310 S Hardy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 S Hardy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 S Hardy Dr have a pool?
No, 3310 S Hardy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3310 S Hardy Dr have accessible units?
No, 3310 S Hardy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 S Hardy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 S Hardy Dr has units with dishwashers.

