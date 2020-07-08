3310 S Hardy Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

*Available for showing starting February 15th



.One level townhouse

.All new flooring to be installed 2019

.Dining room w/vaulted ceiling

.Living room w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace

.Kitchen w/range/oven, dishwasher, disposal and pantry closet

.Inside laundry closet w/stack W/D included

.Bedrooms features ceiling fans

.Master bedroom w/ceiling fan

.Master bathroom w/separate shower and dressing/makeup table

.Front yard maintained by HOA

.No rear yard

.Screen covered patio

.Two car carport

.NO SMOKING



*Sorry, no animals are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



Security Deposits:

?$995.00 Refundable

?$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee



*Self guiding showing. Please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.