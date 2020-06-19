All apartments in Tempe
3309 S. Dorsey Lane

3309 South Dorsey Lane · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3309 South Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1993 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Major Cross Streets are McClintock Drive & Southern Avenue
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,993
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking
------------------------------

Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath single level centrally located Tempe home. Tile in all living areas and ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of living space with separate living room, family rooms and dining areas. Kitchen features breakfast bar that opens to the living room, side-by-side refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric rage and dishwasher. Split floor plan with the master bedroom and bath on one side of the home. Covered patio and large private pool, several mature fruit trees and fire pit in the fenced backyard. Oversized laundry room includes washing machine and dryer. Large outside storage shed. Great location close to ASU with easy access to the 101, 202 and I-10 and 60 freeways.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 S. Dorsey Lane have any available units?
3309 S. Dorsey Lane has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3309 S. Dorsey Lane have?
Some of 3309 S. Dorsey Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 S. Dorsey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3309 S. Dorsey Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 S. Dorsey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3309 S. Dorsey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3309 S. Dorsey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3309 S. Dorsey Lane does offer parking.
Does 3309 S. Dorsey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 S. Dorsey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 S. Dorsey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3309 S. Dorsey Lane has a pool.
Does 3309 S. Dorsey Lane have accessible units?
No, 3309 S. Dorsey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 S. Dorsey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 S. Dorsey Lane has units with dishwashers.
