3309 S. Dorsey Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

Major Cross Streets are McClintock Drive & Southern Avenue

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,993

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking

------------------------------



Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath single level centrally located Tempe home. Tile in all living areas and ceiling fans throughout. Plenty of living space with separate living room, family rooms and dining areas. Kitchen features breakfast bar that opens to the living room, side-by-side refrigerator, stove top microwave, ceramic top electric rage and dishwasher. Split floor plan with the master bedroom and bath on one side of the home. Covered patio and large private pool, several mature fruit trees and fire pit in the fenced backyard. Oversized laundry room includes washing machine and dryer. Large outside storage shed. Great location close to ASU with easy access to the 101, 202 and I-10 and 60 freeways.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.