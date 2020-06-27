All apartments in Tempe
3306 S PARKSIDE Drive

3306 South Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3306 South Parkside Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
*Available May 1st* This stylish and modern monthly rental is fully furnished and includes all utilities including wi-fi. The living room opens up to an upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Both bedrooms feature comfortable queen size beds (bunk beds an option),inviting decor, and plenty of room for your belongings. Washer and dryer are included as well as 2 assigned parking spots. Community features include 2 pools, a playground, BBQ grill, and ramada. Conveniently located near US60 & I-10 and less than 3 miles from ASU. Available monthly or long term. (Pets subject to approval.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive have any available units?
3306 S PARKSIDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive have?
Some of 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3306 S PARKSIDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive offers parking.
Does 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive has a pool.
Does 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3306 S PARKSIDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
