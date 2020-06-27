3306 S PARKSIDE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access

*Available May 1st* This stylish and modern monthly rental is fully furnished and includes all utilities including wi-fi. The living room opens up to an upgraded kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. Both bedrooms feature comfortable queen size beds (bunk beds an option),inviting decor, and plenty of room for your belongings. Washer and dryer are included as well as 2 assigned parking spots. Community features include 2 pools, a playground, BBQ grill, and ramada. Conveniently located near US60 & I-10 and less than 3 miles from ASU. Available monthly or long term. (Pets subject to approval.)