Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
3209 S. Hazelton Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:05 PM

3209 S. Hazelton Lane

3209 South Hazelton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3209 South Hazelton Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL, 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage, Living & Family Rooms, Tile throughout, Fireplace

Major Crossroads: Southern & McClintock

Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.

Near: US60, 101 Fwy., ASU, Mesa Community College Banner Hospital & Children's Medical Center, Shalimar Country Club & Golf Course, McClintock High School, Rotary Park

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com or stop by the office at 690 E. Warner Rd. Suite 153, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

REALTOR® Equal Housing Opportunity
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 S. Hazelton Lane have any available units?
3209 S. Hazelton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 S. Hazelton Lane have?
Some of 3209 S. Hazelton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 S. Hazelton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3209 S. Hazelton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 S. Hazelton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3209 S. Hazelton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 3209 S. Hazelton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3209 S. Hazelton Lane offers parking.
Does 3209 S. Hazelton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 S. Hazelton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 S. Hazelton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3209 S. Hazelton Lane has a pool.
Does 3209 S. Hazelton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3209 S. Hazelton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 S. Hazelton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 S. Hazelton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

