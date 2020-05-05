3209 S. Hazelton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool fireplace refrigerator

POOL, 4 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage, Living & Family Rooms, Tile throughout, Fireplace



Major Crossroads: Southern & McClintock



Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.



Near: US60, 101 Fwy., ASU, Mesa Community College Banner Hospital & Children's Medical Center, Shalimar Country Club & Golf Course, McClintock High School, Rotary Park



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to Apply: On-line at www.austinfleck.com or stop by the office at 690 E. Warner Rd. Suite 153, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***