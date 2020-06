3204 S NU VISTA Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher gym fireplace bbq/grill oven

MOVE-IN READY & PERFECT FOR ASU STUDENTS!!! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF MILL AVE IN THE HEART OF TEMPE NEAR ASU AND THE 60 FWY. THIS WONDERFUL HOME BOASTS 5 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, TILE THROUGHOUT, A PAVED NO MAINTENANCE BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING/GRILLING, FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS, WASH ROOM, AND NEW PAINT! THE BACKYARD IS HUGE AND INCLUDES SIDE ACCESS RV GATE FOR VEHICLES/STORAGE!! THIS HOME IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO MAJOR SHOPPING CENTERS ON SOUTHERN AVE INCLUDING FRY'S, WALMART, LA FITNESS AND MORE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A SPACIOUS HOME IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD THIS IS IT. COME VIEW THIS HOME TODAY BEFORE IT IS GONE!