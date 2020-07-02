All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

3100 S KACHINA DR

3100 South Kachina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3100 South Kachina Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
McClintock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3100 S KACHINA DR Available 08/01/20 CUSTOM 3 BEDROOM TEMPE HOME WITH NEW FINISHES TOP TO BOTTOM! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Tempe! Home sits on an oversized cul-de-sac lot with a HUGE backyard with covered patio, lush grass area and sparkling pool. Minutes from ASU campus & close access to Loop 101. Home Boasts new cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Custom interior paint with new tile and plush carpet throughout. Custom tile work in bathroom showers.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,200 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,200
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3282377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 S KACHINA DR have any available units?
3100 S KACHINA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 S KACHINA DR have?
Some of 3100 S KACHINA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 S KACHINA DR currently offering any rent specials?
3100 S KACHINA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 S KACHINA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 S KACHINA DR is pet friendly.
Does 3100 S KACHINA DR offer parking?
Yes, 3100 S KACHINA DR offers parking.
Does 3100 S KACHINA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 S KACHINA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 S KACHINA DR have a pool?
Yes, 3100 S KACHINA DR has a pool.
Does 3100 S KACHINA DR have accessible units?
No, 3100 S KACHINA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 S KACHINA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 S KACHINA DR does not have units with dishwashers.

