Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3100 S KACHINA DR Available 08/01/20 CUSTOM 3 BEDROOM TEMPE HOME WITH NEW FINISHES TOP TO BOTTOM! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020



Fully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the heart of Tempe! Home sits on an oversized cul-de-sac lot with a HUGE backyard with covered patio, lush grass area and sparkling pool. Minutes from ASU campus & close access to Loop 101. Home Boasts new cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Custom interior paint with new tile and plush carpet throughout. Custom tile work in bathroom showers.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $2,200 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,200

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Adrian Kurzman

602-619-0672

E & G Real Estate Services

adrian@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE3282377)