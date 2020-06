Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2901 S Elm St Available 06/01/19 4BR/2BA HOUSE REMODELED, NICE PATIO. OPEN HSE 04/13/2019 2-3 PM - OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, APRIL 13TH, 2019 OPEN FROM 2:00-3:00PM



NEAR ASU-AVAILABLE JUNE, 1ST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



FOUR (4) BEDROOM --- TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE - REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS - GRANITE COUNTERS, ceramic tile throughout, WITH A NICE PATIO, new paint, newly remodeled, , storage, patio/yard - great value a nice home -clean in excellent condition, great freeway access.

TO APPLY ON LINE GO TO:



expressco.appfolio.com/listings



TEXT BONNIE AT 480-688-7410 or JAMES 480-593-7420



(RLNE4820964)