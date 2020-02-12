All apartments in Tempe
280 S EVERGREEN Road
280 S EVERGREEN Road

280 S Evergreen Rd · No Longer Available
Location

280 S Evergreen Rd, Tempe, AZ 85281
Mesa Grande

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Villagio Rental Opportunity in the Heart of Tempe Just Minutes from Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment including Riverview, Tempe Marketplace, Cubs Spring Training Facility and more! Near ASU Main Campus with Quick Access to the Loop 101 & 202 Freeways and Beyond! Interior Features Modern Two-Tone Paint, Complimentary Wood Grain Tile Downstairs and Newer Carpet Just for Starters... Spacious Living Room with Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs, Dining Area with Patio Exit, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Two Master Suites Upstairs and so much more! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

