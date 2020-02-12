280 S EVERGREEN Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Villagio Rental Opportunity in the Heart of Tempe Just Minutes from Endless Shopping, Dining and Entertainment including Riverview, Tempe Marketplace, Cubs Spring Training Facility and more! Near ASU Main Campus with Quick Access to the Loop 101 & 202 Freeways and Beyond! Interior Features Modern Two-Tone Paint, Complimentary Wood Grain Tile Downstairs and Newer Carpet Just for Starters... Spacious Living Room with Conveniently Located Half Bath Downstairs, Dining Area with Patio Exit, Open Kitchen with Black Appliances, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Two Master Suites Upstairs and so much more! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- No Cats