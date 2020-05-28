2650 South Elm Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Tempe at Southern and McClintock. With 1455 s.f. of living space you will find an open floor plan with a family room and living room, dining room and kitchen all recently remodeled and painted. Ceramic tile in all the right places, ceiling fans, custom paint and flooring. Lots of storage, cabinets and adiant cook top, black fullsize fridge and dishwasher. Large low maintenance back yard with extended patio cover, utility room and storage shed. Opens up to 30-acres park. Front carport has extended drive way for additional parking. NO HOA. Small Pet Upon Approval only with $300 non-refundable fee +$25 per month. $45 application fee per person over 18 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate.