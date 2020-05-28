All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
2650 South Elm Street
Last updated November 29 2019 at 5:23 PM

2650 South Elm Street

2650 South Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

2650 South Elm Street, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Tempe at Southern and McClintock. With 1455 s.f. of living space you will find an open floor plan with a family room and living room, dining room and kitchen all recently remodeled and painted. Ceramic tile in all the right places, ceiling fans, custom paint and flooring. Lots of storage, cabinets and adiant cook top, black fullsize fridge and dishwasher. Large low maintenance back yard with extended patio cover, utility room and storage shed. Opens up to 30-acres park. Front carport has extended drive way for additional parking. NO HOA. Small Pet Upon Approval only with $300 non-refundable fee +$25 per month. $45 application fee per person over 18 5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 South Elm Street have any available units?
2650 South Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 South Elm Street have?
Some of 2650 South Elm Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 South Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
2650 South Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 South Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 South Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 2650 South Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 2650 South Elm Street offers parking.
Does 2650 South Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 South Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 South Elm Street have a pool?
No, 2650 South Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 2650 South Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 2650 South Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 South Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 South Elm Street has units with dishwashers.

