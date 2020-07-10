26 W PALMCROFT Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Delightful and easy in Tempe's HISTORIC DATE PALM MANOR subdivision, 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Corner Lot Home Close to ASU, Mill Ave Shops, PHX Harbor Airport 60 Frwy and 10 Frwy. Sparkling pool with pool service, built-in gas BBQ and amazing lush grassy landscape. Open floorplan includes beautiful brick fireplace, breakfast bar recessed lighting and eat in kitchen area. Quaint covered patio off the living room to the pool. Interior laundry room with plenty of storage and One Car Garage. Ready to move into and well-maintained home. Home can be rented furnished or not. Pool service, landscape service and pest control service are included. Quiet neighborhood and tall beautiful palm trees surround this lovely home.