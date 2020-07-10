All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 26 W PALMCROFT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
26 W PALMCROFT Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

26 W PALMCROFT Drive

26 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

26 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Delightful and easy in Tempe's HISTORIC DATE PALM MANOR subdivision, 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Corner Lot Home Close to ASU, Mill Ave Shops, PHX Harbor Airport 60 Frwy and 10 Frwy. Sparkling pool with pool service, built-in gas BBQ and amazing lush grassy landscape. Open floorplan includes beautiful brick fireplace, breakfast bar recessed lighting and eat in kitchen area. Quaint covered patio off the living room to the pool. Interior laundry room with plenty of storage and One Car Garage. Ready to move into and well-maintained home. Home can be rented furnished or not. Pool service, landscape service and pest control service are included. Quiet neighborhood and tall beautiful palm trees surround this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 W PALMCROFT Drive have any available units?
26 W PALMCROFT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 W PALMCROFT Drive have?
Some of 26 W PALMCROFT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 W PALMCROFT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26 W PALMCROFT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 W PALMCROFT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26 W PALMCROFT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 26 W PALMCROFT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26 W PALMCROFT Drive offers parking.
Does 26 W PALMCROFT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 W PALMCROFT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 W PALMCROFT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26 W PALMCROFT Drive has a pool.
Does 26 W PALMCROFT Drive have accessible units?
No, 26 W PALMCROFT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26 W PALMCROFT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 W PALMCROFT Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College