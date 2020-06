Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Fall in love with this beautiful 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home. Imagine living here with the rich tone cabinets, quartz countertops, gas stove, AND wine fridge. Open concept w/ kitchen island will keep you connected to the action. Bath off the Master. ASU, Cub Stadium, Mesa Riverview, & Light Rail nearby, as well as easy access to Hwy 202 & 101. No pets. ***Tenant to verify all listing information including schools.Tenant to pay 1.8% rent tax each month.***