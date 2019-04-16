2515 South Palm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Only Available for a SHORT TERM LEASE, NOW THROUGH MID JULY.

HUGE 14,000+ Square foot lot with NO HOA!!! This beautifully updated home features 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms, 2 Bonus Rooms, with a separate entrance AND a Backyard Casita!!! Upgrades include Brand New Interior paint, Brand New laminate flooring in all bedrooms, tile throughout the rest of the home, granite counters, and Stainless Steel appliances.! Enjoy This spacious floor plan with a brick fireplace in the family room! Crystal Clear Privat Diving Pool with Monthly Pool Services included.Mature landscaping with a grass in the front and back yard. Very large Air Conditioned- 4 car detached garage perfect for any Car hobby, boats or Atvs!! Don't miss this home! Centrally located in Tempe that is within walking distance to ASU, Pets Negotiable, with Pet Fee.

Short Term Lease Available for $2695 plus tax, through July 2020.

Available NOW!!Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058

Email for more info: crissy@flraz.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.