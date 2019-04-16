All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:27 PM

2515 South Palm Drive

2515 South Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2515 South Palm Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Broadmor

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Only Available for a SHORT TERM LEASE, NOW THROUGH MID JULY.
HUGE 14,000+ Square foot lot with NO HOA!!! This beautifully updated home features 4 Bedrooms,3 Bathrooms, 2 Bonus Rooms, with a separate entrance AND a Backyard Casita!!! Upgrades include Brand New Interior paint, Brand New laminate flooring in all bedrooms, tile throughout the rest of the home, granite counters, and Stainless Steel appliances.! Enjoy This spacious floor plan with a brick fireplace in the family room! Crystal Clear Privat Diving Pool with Monthly Pool Services included.Mature landscaping with a grass in the front and back yard. Very large Air Conditioned- 4 car detached garage perfect for any Car hobby, boats or Atvs!! Don't miss this home! Centrally located in Tempe that is within walking distance to ASU, Pets Negotiable, with Pet Fee.
Short Term Lease Available for $2695 plus tax, through July 2020.
Available NOW!!Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058
Email for more info: crissy@flraz.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 South Palm Drive have any available units?
2515 South Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 South Palm Drive have?
Some of 2515 South Palm Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 South Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2515 South Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 South Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 South Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2515 South Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2515 South Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 2515 South Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 South Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 South Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2515 South Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 2515 South Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 2515 South Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 South Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 South Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

