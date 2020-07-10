237 W Vera Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/269f6dd055 ---- Single story gem in desirable Warner Ranch Landing II. A beautiful neighborhood with large parks, shady sidewalks and community pool. Property features 3 bedrooms 2 bath. New paint through-out, all tile floors and lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances: double ovens, built-in microwave, electric cook-top, eat-in kitchen, upgraded lighting, granite counter-tops. Masterhas dual sink vanity, separate tub/shower and private toilet room. Backyard has well-established shade trees, extended patio with awning. Inside laundry and 2-car garage. N/S exposure. Perfectly located for easy access to shopping, freeways, schools and recreation.Front yard landscaping included.Please note monthly city tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.8% . 1 small pet under 30lbs.



One Time Admin Fee: $200,City tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.8%. Refundable $200.00 Pet deposit. Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage