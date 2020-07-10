All apartments in Tempe
237 W Vera Ln
237 W Vera Ln

237 West Vera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

237 West Vera Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/269f6dd055 ---- Single story gem in desirable Warner Ranch Landing II. A beautiful neighborhood with large parks, shady sidewalks and community pool. Property features 3 bedrooms 2 bath. New paint through-out, all tile floors and lots of storage. Stainless steel appliances: double ovens, built-in microwave, electric cook-top, eat-in kitchen, upgraded lighting, granite counter-tops. Masterhas dual sink vanity, separate tub/shower and private toilet room. Backyard has well-established shade trees, extended patio with awning. Inside laundry and 2-car garage. N/S exposure. Perfectly located for easy access to shopping, freeways, schools and recreation.Front yard landscaping included.Please note monthly city tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.8% . 1 small pet under 30lbs.

One Time Admin Fee: $200,City tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.8%. Refundable $200.00 Pet deposit. Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 W Vera Ln have any available units?
237 W Vera Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 W Vera Ln have?
Some of 237 W Vera Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 W Vera Ln currently offering any rent specials?
237 W Vera Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 W Vera Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 W Vera Ln is pet friendly.
Does 237 W Vera Ln offer parking?
Yes, 237 W Vera Ln offers parking.
Does 237 W Vera Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 W Vera Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 W Vera Ln have a pool?
Yes, 237 W Vera Ln has a pool.
Does 237 W Vera Ln have accessible units?
No, 237 W Vera Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 237 W Vera Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 W Vera Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

