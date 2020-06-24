All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 232 E BALBOA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
232 E BALBOA Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

232 E BALBOA Drive

232 East Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

232 East Balboa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
MACH 8

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Live where you work and play! An upgraded five bedroom home with two master sized bedrooms, completely remodeled, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters and island. Enjoy the fenced oversized pool with waterfall and hot tub. RV gate, shed for all of your tools plus one car garage and extended driveway for extra parking if needed. Fantastic Tempe location just off ASU campus, great schools, restaurants and shopping, close to parks and Tempe Town Lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 E BALBOA Drive have any available units?
232 E BALBOA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 E BALBOA Drive have?
Some of 232 E BALBOA Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 E BALBOA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 E BALBOA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 E BALBOA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 232 E BALBOA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 232 E BALBOA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 232 E BALBOA Drive offers parking.
Does 232 E BALBOA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 E BALBOA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 E BALBOA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 232 E BALBOA Drive has a pool.
Does 232 E BALBOA Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 E BALBOA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 E BALBOA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 E BALBOA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Emerson Mill Avenue by Mark-Taylor
101 W 5th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Hayden Lane
1876 E Hayden Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College