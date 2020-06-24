232 E BALBOA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Live where you work and play! An upgraded five bedroom home with two master sized bedrooms, completely remodeled, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters and island. Enjoy the fenced oversized pool with waterfall and hot tub. RV gate, shed for all of your tools plus one car garage and extended driveway for extra parking if needed. Fantastic Tempe location just off ASU campus, great schools, restaurants and shopping, close to parks and Tempe Town Lake!