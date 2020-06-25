2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Here's an absolutely beautiful executive-style property located in the wonderful neighborhood of Broadmor Place in Tempe. Broadmor Place is located off of Mill Avenue, just south of Broadway Road. You'll be just minutes from all of the wonderful things that Downtown Tempe has to offer. Restaurants, shopping, hiking / biking a ton of job centers and, of course, Arizona State University.There's 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a large island kitchen that has been beautifully updated. You'll love the functional floor plan and the amazing use of space. There's also a 2 car garage as well as front and rear patio areas. You'll also find a community swimming pool! (sorry, no students)