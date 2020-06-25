All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue

2309 South Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2309 South Grandview Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here's an absolutely beautiful executive-style property located in the wonderful neighborhood of Broadmor Place in Tempe. Broadmor Place is located off of Mill Avenue, just south of Broadway Road. You'll be just minutes from all of the wonderful things that Downtown Tempe has to offer. Restaurants, shopping, hiking / biking a ton of job centers and, of course, Arizona State University.There's 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a large island kitchen that has been beautifully updated. You'll love the functional floor plan and the amazing use of space. There's also a 2 car garage as well as front and rear patio areas. You'll also find a community swimming pool! (sorry, no students)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have any available units?
2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue has a pool.
Does 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 S GRANDVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
