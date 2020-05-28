All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 14 2020

2301 W Vineyard Rd

2301 West Vineyard Road · No Longer Available
Location

2301 West Vineyard Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now Available! - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a den Townhome for rent. New paint and floors. Will not last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have any available units?
2301 W Vineyard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 2301 W Vineyard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2301 W Vineyard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 W Vineyard Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd offer parking?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have a pool?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have accessible units?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
