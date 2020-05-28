Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
2301 W Vineyard Rd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2301 W Vineyard Rd
2301 West Vineyard Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2301 West Vineyard Road, Tempe, AZ 85282
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now Available! - Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a den Townhome for rent. New paint and floors. Will not last long!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4892889)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have any available units?
2301 W Vineyard Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 2301 W Vineyard Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2301 W Vineyard Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 W Vineyard Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd offer parking?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have a pool?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have accessible units?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 W Vineyard Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 W Vineyard Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
